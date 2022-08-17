Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 253,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 182,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

