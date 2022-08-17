Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Pardes Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ PRDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $17.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences Company Profile
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.