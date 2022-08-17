Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares worth $103,725. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

