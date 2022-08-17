PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

