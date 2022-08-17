PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

