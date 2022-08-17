PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,802. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

