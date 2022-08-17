PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 204 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.94.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuit stock opened at $488.18 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.