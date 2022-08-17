PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 379 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

NYSE DG opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

