PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,973 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.