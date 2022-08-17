PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $395,000 in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

