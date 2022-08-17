PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Insider Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.