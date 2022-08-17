PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 299.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 31.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 157.0% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 203,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,040,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

