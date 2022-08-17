PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 157.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 135,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,040,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

