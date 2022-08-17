Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

