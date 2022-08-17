People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

