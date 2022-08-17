People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $224.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.60. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

