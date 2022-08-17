People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

