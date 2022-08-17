People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,620,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average of $221.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

