People s United Financial Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,370,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $277.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.97. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,906,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

