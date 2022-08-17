People s United Financial Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $334.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

