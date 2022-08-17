People s United Financial Inc. Sells 7,653 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 241,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kroger by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

