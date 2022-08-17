People s United Financial Inc. Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $354.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,195 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,631 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

