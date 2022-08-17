PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 175.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $180.30. 44,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,122. The company has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $180.70.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

