Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

