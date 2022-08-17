Permission Coin (ASK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $94,694.00

Permission Coin (ASK) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $94,694.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00036282 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO.

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

