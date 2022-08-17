Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.56

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €186.56 ($190.37) and traded as high as €194.90 ($198.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €194.05 ($198.01), with a volume of 263,772 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €181.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €186.62.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.