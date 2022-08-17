Perpetual Protocol Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.74 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,361.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066699 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

