Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 85,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,285,411 shares.The stock last traded at $38.75 and had previously closed at $41.84.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 730,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184,024 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
