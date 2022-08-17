Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 85,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,285,411 shares.The stock last traded at $38.75 and had previously closed at $41.84.

Perrigo Trading Down 8.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 730,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184,024 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

