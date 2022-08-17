PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Increased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,188,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 94.8% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 486,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,715. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

