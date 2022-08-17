Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 963.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

PM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. 15,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,971. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

