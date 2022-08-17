Philip Newby Buys 2,144 Shares of OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ – Get Rating) insider Philip Newby purchased 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($181.34).

Philip Newby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Philip Newby bought 968 shares of OTAQ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £154.88 ($187.14).

OTAQ Stock Down 20.0 %

OTAQ stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5 ($0.06). 76,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.87. OTAQ plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

About OTAQ

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, provides, and supports marine technology products for aquaculture, and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, Chile, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers acoustic systems to deter seals and sea lions in a range of underwater situations; underwater ethernet cameras; and underwater connectors.

