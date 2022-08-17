Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. 48,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Stories
