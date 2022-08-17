Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $96.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,417.43 or 0.99986971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00048576 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00224710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00138928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00253668 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,893,756 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.