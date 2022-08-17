Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) Insider Keith Phillips Sells 5,995 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL – Get Rating) insider Keith Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.82 ($36.24), for a total value of A$310,684.88 ($217,262.15).

Keith Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Keith Phillips sold 19,163 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$48.96 ($34.24), for a total value of A$938,277.97 ($656,138.44).

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.73 and a current ratio of 23.38.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

