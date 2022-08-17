Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

