Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $180,123.71 and $4,836.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013933 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

