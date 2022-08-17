Pillar Price Up 2.1% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1,946.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

