Piper Sandler Boosts Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $12.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,850. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

