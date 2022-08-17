Piper Sandler Raises Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $41.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.
Global-e Online Stock Up 24.4 %
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
