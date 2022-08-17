Piper Sandler Raises Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $41.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Up 24.4 %

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.