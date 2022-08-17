Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

