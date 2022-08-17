PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PlayAGS Price Performance
AGS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 3,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $299.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
