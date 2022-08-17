PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PlayAGS Price Performance

AGS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 3,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $299.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PlayAGS

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

