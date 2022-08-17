PlayFuel Hits Market Cap of $939,483.30 (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 65.7% higher against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $939,483.30 and $170.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00069093 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

