Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Plug Power worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

