Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Plus500 Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,654.89 ($20.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 653.36. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,241.50 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,770 ($21.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,620.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,536.46.
About Plus500
