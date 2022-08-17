Polis Trading Up 3.5% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $359,590.39 and $16.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005330 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00587633 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005288 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00191885 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.