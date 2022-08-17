PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Tops $0.0536 on Major Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $168,077.91 and $73.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013644 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

