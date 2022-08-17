PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Tops $0.0536 on Major Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $168,077.91 and $73.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013644 BTC.
PolkaDomain Profile
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
PolkaDomain Coin Trading
