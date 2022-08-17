Polker One Day Trading Volume Reaches $193,975.00 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $695,276.27 and approximately $193,975.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.