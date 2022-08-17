Polker One Day Trading Volume Reaches $193,975.00 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $695,276.27 and approximately $193,975.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013471 BTC.
Polker Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
