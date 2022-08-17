Polygon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $460.42 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and approximately $460.42 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00128669 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034706 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00066806 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
Polygon is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,042,124,673 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
