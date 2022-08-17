Polytrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $712,332.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $712,332.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polytrade

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

