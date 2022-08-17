Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.56.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.63. 238,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,985. Pool has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.75.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.