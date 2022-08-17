Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Sean Davis Kell Purchases 16,100 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Porch Group Stock Performance

PRCH stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Porch Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.